Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army uses drones to supply Covid vaccine’s booster dose to forward troops in J&K
chandigarh news

Army uses drones to supply Covid vaccine’s booster dose to forward troops in J&K

Under the Mission Sanjeevani, medical supplies are delivered to the remote areas with the help of drones
Indian Army using drones to supply Covid booster doses to forward troops in snow-bound areas as a part of Mission Sanjeevani on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Indian Army has been using drones to supply booster doses of Covid vaccine to forward troops in snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the video shared by the Indian Army, it displayed that a package is dropped as a line of sight issues don’t allow it to land or come lower. The package was well padded for protection.

Under Mission Sanjeevani, the medical supplies are delivered to the remote areas with the help of drones.

J&K logs 151 Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed no death related to Covid on Sunday while recording 151 fresh infections, the lowest daily total since the beginning of January, an official health bulletin said.

On Saturday, the union territory had logged 166 Covid infections.

The third wave of Covid, which peaked on January 25 with 14 deaths and 6,570 cases, has now ebbed with below 200 daily cases for the past three days.

As many as 496 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 1,949.

The officials said 67,209 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking the day’s test positivity rate to 0.22%.

RELATED STORIES

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 10,370 vaccine doses were administered in the UT. The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,45,611 while the recovery rate stood at 98.51%. The total cases in J&K have gone up to 4,52,306 and the death toll has reached 4,746.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP