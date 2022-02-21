Army uses drones to supply Covid vaccine’s booster dose to forward troops in J&K

Indian Army has been using drones to supply booster doses of Covid vaccine to forward troops in snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the video shared by the Indian Army, it displayed that a package is dropped as a line of sight issues don’t allow it to land or come lower. The package was well padded for protection.

Under Mission Sanjeevani, the medical supplies are delivered to the remote areas with the help of drones.

J&K logs 151 Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed no death related to Covid on Sunday while recording 151 fresh infections, the lowest daily total since the beginning of January, an official health bulletin said.

On Saturday, the union territory had logged 166 Covid infections.

The third wave of Covid, which peaked on January 25 with 14 deaths and 6,570 cases, has now ebbed with below 200 daily cases for the past three days.

As many as 496 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 1,949.

The officials said 67,209 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking the day’s test positivity rate to 0.22%.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 10,370 vaccine doses were administered in the UT. The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,45,611 while the recovery rate stood at 98.51%. The total cases in J&K have gone up to 4,52,306 and the death toll has reached 4,746.