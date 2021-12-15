Around 2.20 crore wages pending under MNREGA, minister tells Himachal assembly

An amount of ₹2.20 crore is pending for wage component under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has created a ₹100 crore corpus fund to make payments in a time-bound manner in case of delay in release of funds from Centre, rural development minister Virender Kanwar said on Tuesday during the question hour.

Apart from the wage component, Rs. 53.83 is pending for material component, the minister added while replying to a question raised by Kinnaur legislator Jagat Singh Negi. He said as many as 1,27,637 works under MNREGA were currently going on in the state. Besides, 74,527 works were also lying pending.

He said that in the last four years, the state has done remarkable work under the scheme and exceeded the target of man-days created. “In 2019-20 the state created 280 lakh man-days against a target of 270 lakh man-days. Similarly, in 2020-21 target was 320 lakh man-days while the state created 336.19 lakh man-days,” he said.

The minister said that MNREGA has been converged with other schemes to cover the wages of skilled labour.

“As far as non-payment of wages over five months is concerned, strict action will be taken against responsible officials,” said Kanwar.

He said that Rs.88 crore has been released from the corpus fund for making payments.

Hard to assess losses to tourism due to Covid

Since people are directly and indirectly involved in the tourism business, it is not possible to make an accurate assessment of the losses caused to the tourism industry due to the Covid pandemic, the government stated in a written reply to the question raised by Dharamshala legislator Vishal Nehria.

The government said it has taken various steps to provide relief to businessmen associated with the tourism industry who were hit by the pandemic.

Interest subvention scheme was notified by the state government on July 2, 2020, under which working capital loans are available for businessmen associated with the tourism industry for their immediate needs like running daily business, paying wages to workers, paying rent.

The scheme was applicable till March 31, 2021, which has now been extended up to March 31, 2022.

In 2020, the demand charges for electricity consumption for hotels and restaurants registered under the commercial category were waived for a period of six months and water supply to the registered units was done on domestic rates.

Apart from this, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Policy, 2019, has been implemented under which for the construction of new tourism units with a minimum investment of ₹5 crore or expansion of the already established units, 5% of the total fixed capital investment cost or a maximum amount of ₹3 crore would be given as Capital Investment Subsidy.

