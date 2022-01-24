Arrest Mustafa for trying to incite communal violence: Sukhbir

SANGRUR: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal sought arrest of former DGP Mohammad Mustafa for allegedly trying to incite communal violence in Malerkotla.

After addressing a gathering at Malerkotla in favour of party candidate Nusrat Iqram Khan, the SAD chief urged the Election Commission to take note of the development and order the immediate arrest of Mustafa.

Sukhbir, who also addressed the media at Dhuri along with party candidate Prakash Chand Garg, said the AAP had told Punjabis that it would give tickets to ordinary persons but had instead sold seats to highest bidders.

Lashing out at AAP’s Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, Sukhbir said he was never given any recognition in the party. “For one year, Arvind Kejriwal kept telling Punjabis he was looking for the right face while sitting alongside Mann. Even now, when Mann has been announced as the party’s chief ministerial candidate, posters across Punjab are still demanding a chance for Kejriwal. This itself proves that Mann is only a dummy candidate,” he added.