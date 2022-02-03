Arvind Kejriwal is trying to befool Punjab people with his hollow promises: BJP

Accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal of backing liquor mafia in the national capital, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh on Wednesday said that the Delhi chief minister was trying to deceive people with his hollow promises which will be rejected by the Punjabis in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, RP Singh said, “Someone who is patronising the loot of people’s money in his own state by sponsoring mafia is talking of making Punjab drug-free. The ‘Delhi Model’ propagated by the AAP is just a humbug as it has failed miserably on all counts be it water, electricity and infrastructure delivery to the people of Delhi.”

Alleging rampant corruption right under Kejriwal’s nose in Delhi, the senior BJP leader said the AAP chief was charging hefty commissions from liquor vendors, whose number has increased from 250 to 850 now.

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana lambasted Kejriwal for letting the liquor trade flourish in Delhi illegally by subverting all excise stipulations.

He also lambasted the Delhi CM for what he termed as his “hypocrisy” for showing love towards Sikhs, but having no Sikh in his cabinet.