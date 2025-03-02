Menu Explore
As Chandigarh MC’s financial crisis drags on, staff salaries delayed again

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2025 08:46 AM IST

After delays in salary payments in both January and February, the trend is set to continue into the final month of the fiscal year, with the civic body confirming that regular staff salaries will not be disbursed before March 10

With the financial troubles of the Chandigarh municipal corporation showing no signs of ending, employees continue to bear the brunt of the crisis.

Amid Chandigarh MC’s emptying treasury, the regular employees, typically paid on the 30th or 31st of each month, await February salaries. Outsourced workers, who are usually paid by the 7th, will also face delays. (Shutterstock)
Amid Chandigarh MC's emptying treasury, the regular employees, typically paid on the 30th or 31st of each month, await February salaries. Outsourced workers, who are usually paid by the 7th, will also face delays. (Shutterstock)

After delays in salary payments in both January and February, the trend is set to continue into the final month of the fiscal year, with the civic body confirming that regular staff salaries will not be disbursed before March 10.

MC employs a total of 9,748 personnel, including 6,965 outsourced workers. While outsourced staff wages account for the largest share of MC’s monthly expenditure at 26 crore, 16 crore is allocated for regular employees.

But amid MC’s emptying treasury, the regular employees, typically paid on the 30th or 31st of each month, await February salaries. Outsourced workers, who are usually paid by the 7th, will also face delays.

While MC remains hopeful for additional funding from the UT administration, no concrete support has materialised so far.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on February 22 had assured that surplus funds from the FY 2024-25 budget will be transferred to MC after approval from the Union government. But any announcement or allocation of funds is not likely before March 15.

Not just salaries, MC is stretched thin in terms of meeting other financial obligations as well, including pensions, water and electricity bills, maintenance works and fuel expenses. Development projects in Chandigarh already remain stalled since May 2024 amid the civic body’s struggle to meet monthly liabilities.

Just 85,000 left in coffers

MC’s severe cash crunch has left its balance plummeting to just 85,000 as of March 1 evening. From an opening balance of 30 lakh on February 28, the civic body’s reserves shrank to 6 lakh the next day and further dropped to the current dire state amid chasing liabilities.

The corporation is staring at a rough sailing even in the upcoming fiscal, when its committed liabilities are only going to increase. The financially strained MC has passed a 2,114-crore budget for financial year 2025-26, but with revenue barely covering committed liabilities, the civic body is set to once again struggle in terms of resuming development works.

Follow Us On