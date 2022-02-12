As Covid cases dip, clamour for school reopening grows in Jammu and Kashmir

With Covid-19 cases down, the clamour for the reopening of schools and colleges grows in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from the school administration, parents and students have urged the government to reopen schools for physical classes once the winter vacation will end later this month.

The third Covid wave is almost over in J&K and with every passing day, the cases are declining in the UT and also the number of active cases have dropped. Currently, J&K has 8,512 active cases.

The UT was hit by the third wave in the first week of January and saw 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in the month.

“The students have already lost precious time. Now schools should be allowed to function regularly,” said Javeed Ahmad, administrator of a private institution in Srinagar. “Now the third wave has ended and things are much better what it was four or five months ago,” he said.

Another school principal, Khursheed Ahmad said online teaching can never replace physical teaching. “If school work isn’t resumed on a regular basis now then we may see many young dropouts. Time has come when the government needs to think seriously about the future of our younger generation,” he said.

Rafiq Ahmad Rather, an educationist, and president of the Employees Joint Action Committee, Mohammad Rafique Rather, also advocated for the reopening of the schools.

“Already a lot of time has been lost. Now the government should open schools so that students can resume their regular classwork,” he said.

Earlier this week, divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had said the process of vaccination in J&K will the pave way for school reopening. “The administration is reviewing the situation every week about the progress of vaccination among students,” he said.

Meanwhile, the office of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hinted opening of schools in UT. “Reviewed Covid-19 situation in J&K UT. The pandemic situation has improved and we can gradually move ahead for reopening of schools and holding offline classes while ensuring complete adherence to SoPs,” said Sinha in a tweet.

“District administration to ensure enabling environment for schools to move towards reopening, cleaning & sanitation, transportation, flexible & staggered timings for students with the help of school education authorities,” he said in another tweet.

Two deaths, 547 fresh Covid-19 infections in J&K

Srinagar Two deaths and 547 fresh Covid-19 infections were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

As many as 1,626 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 7,424. The officials said 75,291 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 212 infections and two deaths, while 328 cases were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar saw 89 new cases, followed by 29 in Baramulla and 32 in Budgam. In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 131 cases followed by 61 in Doda.

Health officials said that of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 4.03 % or 203 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 52,605 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to cross 2.103 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,37,708 while the recovery rate has reached 97.2%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 4,49,873 and the death toll has reached 4,741.