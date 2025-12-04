As harsh winters approach, Chandigarh MC opens night shelters

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has activated its winter night shelters to safeguard vulnerable citizens from the harsh cold conditions. The night shelters will remain fully functional from December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026. The shelters have been equipped with comfortable mattresses, bedsheets, blankets, room heaters, hot and cold water, and essential utilities. (HT Photo for representation)

A total of eight night shelters are now fully operational in Chandigarh, collectively offering accommodation for 450 persons, including 325 for men and 125 for women. These shelters, located at strategic points such as Sectors 29, 20, 19, 16, 32, 34, ISBT-43, and opposite PGI, are designed to provide immediate relief to those in need during extreme weather.

In a proactive move to ensure comfort, safety, and dignity for all inmates, MC commissioner Amit Kumar conducted an extensive inspection of various night shelters across the city late evening, reviewing the arrangements and directing officials to maintain round-the-clock readiness throughout the winter season.

During his visit, the commissioner inspected the quality of bedding, heating arrangements, sanitation, safety infrastructure, and overall upkeep of the shelters. He interacted with the staff and beneficiaries to assess the ground realities and emphasised the importance of maintaining hygienic, secure, and warm facilities.

The shelters have been equipped with comfortable mattresses, bedsheets, blankets, room heaters, hot and cold water, and essential utilities such as first-aid boxes, CCTV surveillance, fire-safety equipment, toilet van facilities, and dedicated security personnel at each site to ensure smooth and safe operations.