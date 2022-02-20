As offline classes resume at PU, students stranded in Afghanistan left worried

As departments of Panjab University (PU) have started reopening in a staggered manner, the varsity’s Afghan students who are currently back home, are still awaiting visas to return to India, which has left them worried about missing out on classes.

PU had last week allowed departments to start physical classes for post-graduate (PG) and under-graduate (UG) final-year students, after which some departments have reopened and others will follow soon. However, the Afghan students are still uncertain about the timeline for when they will be able to return.

Sahar Noor, 24, a student of PU’s University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), expressed disappointment over not being able to attend offline classes which started from February 17 for her batch. “We are awaiting the issuance of visas and until then, there should be some arrangement, so that we don’t lose out academically,” she said.

Najmuddin Sarhadi, 28, a student at the department of computer science and applications, said, “If we can’t attend offline classes, we will lose out academically and may also face attendance related issues.”

“The students have been waiting for months now and there is no clarity when visas will be provided. We know that this is not in the hands of the university, but until visas are issued, online lectures should be made available for us,” said Abdul Qahar Mohammadzai, 30, an MBA student at the varsity.

Abdul Monir Kakar, a representative of Afghan students in Chandigarh, said, “Due to the commencement of offline classes, students stranded in Afghanistan are worried as it may disrupt their education. Therefore, it is a request to the relevant authorities to resolve these issues on priority and conduct online classes in the time being.”

The authorities said that the matter is under active deliberation. PU’s dean international students Deepti Gupta, said, “Every student is important for the university and no one will be disappointed. We will try our best to come up with a student-friendly solution.”

There are dozens of Afghan students enrolled in PU and affiliated colleges, but they have been unable to return to India since the Taliban takeover last year.

Last month, Farid Mamundzay, ambassador of Afghanistan to India, said there were over 2,500 Afghan students enrolled in Indian institutes awaiting the issuance of visas so that they can return.

