As protest ends, Ambala farmer changes his black ensemble after a year

Days after the Union government accepted all demands of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body spearheading the protest at the Delhi borders, a large contingent of farmers have started returning to their homes.

This also marked the first time since August 15 last year that veteran farmer leader from Ambala, Gulab Singh, 81, changed out of his black attire. He is one of the oldest members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union and joined Gurnam Singh Charuni in 2015 and is currently district vice-president of the Ambala unit. “When the protest in Delhi had not started and we observed a “black day” against the laws for the first time at the district grain market in the city, we were asked to carry a black cloth to the protest site. But, I wore a fully black ensemble. I also announced there that till the laws are repealed, I will wear the same dress and turban as a mark of protest,” he said.

An ex-serviceman with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Singh retired as a sergeant after 21 years of service in 1985. He has been booked in over seven cases for protesting in favour of farmers.

A progressive farmer from Manakpur village, he campaigned actively for Charuni when he unsuccessfully contested from Kurukshetra’s Ladwa seat as an independent candidate in the 2019 assembly elections.

On being asked about his pledge, he said, “Surprising many, I even attended weddings in this attire. I had told my wife that even if the laws are not repealed and I die in between, the family will not replace my clothes and cremate me in it.”

SKM leaders including Charuni, Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Rajewal, Dr Darshan Pal and others will be welcomed at the cantonment’s Mohra Mandi on Sunday, from where they had left for the Delhi borders in November last year.