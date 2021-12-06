Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Asha workers protest outside Vij's residence in Ambala

Asha workers from across Haryana gathered near the residence of state health minister Anil Vij here on Monday, to protest over their demands
Asha workers ended the protest after meeting Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Monday evening. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 10:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The workers, under the union banner, started assembling outside the Indian Oil refinery on NH-44 early morning, while police placed barricades at the entry gate of Shastri Colony, where the minister lives.

The workers, under the union banner, started assembling outside the Indian Oil refinery on NH-44 early morning, while police placed barricades at the entry gate of Shastri Colony, where the minister lives.

A heavy police force was deployed to avert any law and order situation on the highway, DSP (Cantt) Ram Kumar said.

State general secretary of the asha workers’ union, Sunita, said, “We are the backbone of the health department. We are demanding permanent jobs, an increase in pay as per the NHM employees, and other incentives.”

State president of the union, Surekha alleged that while the pay of NHM employees was raised under the seventh Pay Commission, their file was returned by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Workers from different parts of the state carried warm clothes and food packets with them for a long haul, and remained adamant to meet Vij.

On his return from Chandigarh, Vij met a batch of the asha workers at his residence at around 7pm and assured them of conducting a meeting with officials concerned to look into their demands.

The asha workers lifted the protest after the meeting.

