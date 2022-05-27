Assault on cops: HC issues notice to Payal AAP MLA, Punjab govt

Ludhiana/Chandigarh : The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday issued a notice for August 3 to the Punjab government and AAP MLA from Payal Manwinder Singh Giaspura on a petition filed by a Punjab Police inspector in a 20-month-old case.

The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh has also sought the status of investigation in the FIR registered against Giaspura on September 20. Giaspura was booked under Sections 353, 188, 186, 332, 224, 506, 148, 149, 269 of the IPC, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, and under Section 3 of the Punjab Property (Prevention of Damage) Act, 1985 at the Payal police station.

On September 20, 2020, members of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) had staged a protest inside the Payal police station and indulged in a scuffle with cops.

Giaspura, who was then a member of the LIP, was leading the protestors. Members of the LIP had staged a protest at the police station accusing sarpanch and husband of a member of panchayat of Maksoodran village of duping people on the pretext of helping them in availing grant for constructing pucca house. In the incident, the uniform of inspector Karnail Singh, who was the SHO at police station, Malaud, was torn by the accused, it is alleged.

The petitioner, inspector Karnail Singh, who was present at the Payal police station at the time of the incident, pointed out that a special investigation team (SIT) was also constituted in the case, but nothing has been done to date.

The petitioner said Giaspura is wanted in the case as his bail was rejected by a court.