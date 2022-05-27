Assault on cops: HC issues notice to Payal AAP MLA, Punjab govt
Ludhiana/Chandigarh : The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday issued a notice for August 3 to the Punjab government and AAP MLA from Payal Manwinder Singh Giaspura on a petition filed by a Punjab Police inspector in a 20-month-old case.
The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh has also sought the status of investigation in the FIR registered against Giaspura on September 20. Giaspura was booked under Sections 353, 188, 186, 332, 224, 506, 148, 149, 269 of the IPC, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, and under Section 3 of the Punjab Property (Prevention of Damage) Act, 1985 at the Payal police station.
On September 20, 2020, members of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) had staged a protest inside the Payal police station and indulged in a scuffle with cops.
Giaspura, who was then a member of the LIP, was leading the protestors. Members of the LIP had staged a protest at the police station accusing sarpanch and husband of a member of panchayat of Maksoodran village of duping people on the pretext of helping them in availing grant for constructing pucca house. In the incident, the uniform of inspector Karnail Singh, who was the SHO at police station, Malaud, was torn by the accused, it is alleged.
The petitioner, inspector Karnail Singh, who was present at the Payal police station at the time of the incident, pointed out that a special investigation team (SIT) was also constituted in the case, but nothing has been done to date.
The petitioner said Giaspura is wanted in the case as his bail was rejected by a court.
Punjab clinches top spot in National Achievement Survey
Ludhiana: Punjab has emerged as the top performer among states in the National Achievement Survey 2021 report released by the education ministry on Wednesday. NAS is a national-level assessment survey conducted to obtain information about the learning achievement of students. A total of 34,1,158 students from 1,18,274 government, government aided, central government and recognised private schools across the country participated in the NAS-2021 examination held on November 12 last year.
SP stages walk-out in UP assembly over price rise
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party staged a walk-out in the UP legislative assembly on Thursday, protesting over the increase in the price of essential commodities and petroleum products. The free distribution of ration and vaccination during the Covid pandemic had failed to provide respite to the people, sP MLA Manoj Pandey said. No deaths had been reported in the state due to hunger during the Covid pandemic, Sugarcane development minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said.
Conduct targeted searches in prisons: ADGP to jail superintendents
Additional director general of police (prisons) Varinder Kumar on Thursday issued directions to all jail superintendents, including carrying out targeted searches, especially of high-risk prisoners, following reports of frequent incidents of use of mobile phones inside jails and videos of inmates going viral, cautioning that such instances pose a threat to the security of the prisons. The jail superintendent Joginder Pal has been placed under suspension.
UP Budget 2022-23: Major facelift of Allahabad HC, Lucknow bench on cards
In the Finance Bill 2022-23, the state government has addressed the requirements of the legal fraternity with emphasis on subordinate judiciary. Taking a step in this direction, the government has proposed ₹705 crore for the construction work in Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench. The government has also proposed ₹100 crore in budget for its upcoming project, the UP National Law University in Prayagraj.
Eatery owner arrested for killing daughter’s boyfriend
PRAYAGRAJ: The Naini police on Thursday arrested an eatery owner in connection with the murder of his daughter's boyfriend and attempted murder of his daughter in the wee hours on Wednesday. SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said body of Arunav Singh was found on the terrace of Sunil Mishra's house at Chak Hiranand under Naini police station while his daughter Ayushi was found critically injured and was admitted to SRN hospital for treatment.
