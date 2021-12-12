Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assembly: Centre nod to 2,095-cr tourism project for Himachal, says Jai Ram Thakur
chandigarh news

Assembly: Centre nod to 2,095-cr tourism project for Himachal, says Jai Ram Thakur

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur informed Himachal assembly that the Union finance ministry has approved ₹2,095 crore new tourism infrastructure development project
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday informed the assembly that the ADB will provide funding for the new tourism infrastructure development project in two tranches with a deadline of seven years for completion. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday informed the assembly that the Union finance ministry has approved 2,095 crore new tourism infrastructure development project to be funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Making a suo motu statement in the House, the chief minister said the project was approved on December 6, 2021.

He said the Niti Aayog, the Union ministry of tourism had also recommended the proposal for approval to the Union ministry of finance.

The chief minister said that ADB will provide funding for this project in two tranches with a deadline of seven years for completion.

“The first tranche of funding will be of about 900 crore under which beautification of cities, beautification and renovation of old heritage and historical buildings will be done.

Apart from it, a convention centre and tourism facilities on both sides of the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, will be developed.

“The promotion of adventure sports activities will be done and houseboats and shikaras will be started in the lakes,” he said.

The chief minister said that promotion of Himachali products, training and awareness under community development were some other key components of this project.

The tourism department has appointed consultants who are preparing the DPR of the 1st tranche, he said.

