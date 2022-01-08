Asst profs recruitment: HC notice to Punjab higher education secy, others on contempt plea

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has put secretary education, Punjab, Krishan Kumar, among others on notice on a contempt plea moved by one Kulwinder Singh, an aspirant for the posts of assistant professor, advertised by the Punjab government.

Others put on notice for January 13 are Paramjeet Singh, director, public instructions (colleges) and professor Arvind, chairman of the recruitment committee and vice-chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala.

The plea alleges violation of December 3 order of the high court with which the state was told not to proceed with the selection process. The petitioner, Kulwinder Singh, was a candidate for posts advertised for computer science subject. The plea said even as order was passed in the presence of state counsel and an officer of the department, the government published the final selection list of English subject and selections were finalised in the subjects Punjabi and Hindi on December 9. The selected candidates were given appointments letters on the night the order was passed in high court on December 3.

In some cases, same was done with back date, the plea claims adding that the respondents conducted the whole process in a “very clandestine manner” and list was not published on website. The plea demanded that an independent probe be ordered into entire recruitment.

Taking note of similar allegations on December 21, the high court had directed Punjab government to seal record pertaining to recruitment and put it in custody of the chief secretary. The controversy here surrounds recruitment of 1158 assistant professors in state colleges, being carried out after 19 years.

The posts were advertised on October 19. It was on December 3, high court had restrained the state government from going ahead with the recruitment on pleas challenging recruitment criterion. The allegations were that criterion was “wholly arbitrary and discriminatory” and grants weightage in lieu of work experience only to the guest faculty, part-timers and contract teachers working in colleges. Also there were allegations that the question papers of Punjabi and mathematics were leaked well before the exams were conducted from November 20 to 22.

The court while seeking response on the contempt plea has also ordered that stay order passed in this matter would continue till next date of hearing.