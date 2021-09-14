Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Assured 30 per cent salary hike, Punjab public transport workers call off strike
chandigarh news

Assured 30 per cent salary hike, Punjab public transport workers call off strike

The government has assured 30 per cent hike in salary for the contractual and outsourced employees of the Punjab public transport workers
By Navrajdeep Singh, Patiala
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The decision to call off strike came after a five-member delegation of Punjab public transport workers met state government officials led by Sandeep Sandhu, political adviser to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in which 30 per cent salary hike was promised.

The public bus service is set to resume from Wednesday as the contractual and outsourced employees of the state transport undertakings (STUs), including Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways and the Punbus, decided to call off their strike on Tuesday.

The decision came after a five-member delegation of protesters met state government officials led by Sandeep Sandhu, political adviser to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The bus services remained crippled since September 6 when nearly 8,200 roadways employees went on strike, seeking regular jobs.

Resham Singh Gill, state president of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC contract workers’ union, said, “The government has assured 30% hike in salary for the contractual and outsourced employees, along with 5% annual hike. The notification in this regard will be issued by September 15,” he said.

On the demand for regularisation of job, Sandhu assured that a decision will be taken after discussing the issue with chief minister, Gill said. “The government had sought a week’s time but we have asked them to take two weeks to decide on our regularisation demand. If no decision is taken, we will resume our strike from September 29 onwards,” said Harkesh Kumar, state general secretary of the union.

RELATED STORIES

Currently, the contractual conductors are being paid 9,118 per month, while the drivers get 10,200. Kumar said it was a big relief for most of the employees as they were being made to work on meagre salaries for the past 10 years.

On their demand for introducing new buses, the government informed the delegation that the process to order a fleet of 850 new buses was in the pipeline. The PRTC has already floated the tenders for purchasing 255 new buses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PSEB question papers leaked on YouTube for second day in row

Defence awardees’ monthly allowance hiked by 80 per cent

SKM giving political twist to my appeal for lifting sit-ins unfortunate: Capt Amarinder

Never too late to discover life and your true calling
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP