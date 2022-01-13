At 1,695, J&K clocks highest daily Covid case count in 7 months

Jammu and Kashmir saw another major spike in Covid cases after recording 1,695 fresh infections on Wednesday, highest daily count in over seven months.

A death was also witnessed in Jammu division.

The surge is 47% more than Tuesday’s 1,148 cases and 900% more than 169 cases on January 1.

The last time the union territory had recorded such high daily cases was in the first week of June.

Of the total cases on Wednesday, 812 infections were reported in Jammu division while the Kashmir valley saw 883 people testing positive for the virus.

The union territory reported the highest 438 cases in Jammu district followed by 320 cases in Srinagar, 250 in Kashmir’s northern district of Baramulla and 116 in Valley’s central district of Budgam.

Jammu district also has the highest number of active cases at 2,066 followed by Srinagar and Baramulla districts with 1,413 and 596 such cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 262 with the active cases reaching 6,242.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 71,541 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,37,412 while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.9%.

Since the pandemic started, the total caseload of J&K has mounted to 3,48,201 and the death toll has increased to 4,547.

Officials said that 65,348 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,165 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 885 deaths.

18 test positive at IIT Jammu

As many as 18 people, including students, staff, and faculty members, have tested positive for Covid, said IIT Jammu in an official release on Wednesday.

RT-PRC test was conducted on 300 people last week on the campus.