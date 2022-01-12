At 100, Punjab’s oldest ex-MLA Sahi Ram wants electors to choose educated, clean faces

On the eve of his 100th birth anniversary, Sahi Ram Bishnoi, the oldest former MLA of joint Punjab, wants the electors to vote for educated and clean candidates in the forthcoming state elections.

Bishnoi was elected from the Abohar assembly segment in 1957, the second state election after the Independence. According to an archive of the Election Commission of India, Bishnoi had defeated Congress’s heavyweight Chandi Ram by 2,646 votes. He was elected on the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), from the Hindi-speaking belt of the present Punjab.

He now identifies himself as a ‘proud sewak’ of Bishnois, and not a Jana Sangh leader.

Bishnoi leaders from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan will assemble on Wednesday to celebrate the centenary birthday of their leader by partaking of his favourite ‘gajar ka halwa’.

In a video phone interview with this reporter from his village at Sakta Khera in Sirsa district, Bishnoi, a law graduate from Lahore and Shimla, said the deteriorating political morality made him choose social activities over politics.

“The younger generation is more mature and aware and they have a duty to elect the upright candidates. Similarly, the conduct of the elected representatives should be pro-people and they should maintain high levels of morality in the public life,” said Sahi Ram, who was assisted for a video call conversation by family friend Puran Bhanerwa, a journalist-based in Dabwali town.

Born on January 12, 1922, at Bahawal Nagar in the erstwhile princely state of Bahawalpur (now in Pakistan) Bishnoi completed his studies at the village school before joining DM College in Moga in 1942.

“I was a law student in Lahore when the Partition took place in 1947. After large-scale violence, I led a large group of family, relatives and residents of several villages around my native place Kumbhana for a safer place in India. We managed to enter from Rajasthan’s Karanpur with one casualty in communal riots. Later, I assisted the community settling in and around Sirsa,” he recalled.

Being the most educated youth, who worked to help the displaced community in reclaiming land and property rights, Bishnois encouraged him to contest from Abohar in 1952.

But he lost the first polls.

“People contributed more than ₹5,000 for my electioneering to contest against the Congress candidate Chandi Ram. Bishnois wanted to register their electoral annoyance with then Prime Minister Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru for the Partition that led to the displacement of millions,” he said.

Bishnoi said former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal, then a Congress activist had advised him to contest on a Jana Sangh ticket in 1957.He recalled how austere the electioneering used to be. “The electioneering used to be funded voluntarily by villagers. No big rallies were held as candidates would address residents of 5-6 villages at one place. In the Vidhan Sabha, too, members from the opposition were courteous to each other,” he recalled while battling fading memory.

“I had strong political differences with Devi Lal but he earned respect for being an honest politician. He was 7-8 years elder to me and always guided me on key social and political issues,” he added.