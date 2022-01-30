Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 3,325, Punjab's daily Covid cases slightly up after three days; 31 virus-related deaths
At 3,325, Punjab’s daily Covid cases slightly up after three days; 31 virus-related deaths

Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab’s single-day Covid-19 infections rose slightly on Saturday with the state witnessing 3,325 fresh cases and 31 virus-related deaths. State’s positivity rate also went up to 8.83% as against 7.68% recorded on Friday.

SAS Nagar continued to be the worst affected district with 605 fresh cases, followed by 387 in Ludhiana, 301 in Amritsar, 277 in Hoshiarpur, 225 in Bathinda, 216 in Jalandhar. A maximum of five deaths were registered in SAS Nagar, followed by four each in Amritsar, Bathinda, and Ludhiana districts.

With 6,805 patients recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 6,91,749 while the patient tally stands at 7,38,405. There are 29,466 active cases in the state. Till now, 17,190 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

