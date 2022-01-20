At 5,818, Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid daily cases hit all-time high

Jammu and Kashmir’s daily Covid cases breached all records since the onset of the pandemic in 2020 after the UT recorded 5,818 fresh infections on Wednesday.

Four people also lost their lives to the disease in Jammu division. Before Wednesday’s surge, the highest caseload had been reported at the peak of the second wave on May 7, 2021 when the UT had seen 5,443 infections and 50 deaths.

At the peak of the first wave, Jammu and Kashmir had reported a high of 1,698 cases and 10 deaths on September 12, 2020.

Positivity rate touches 7%

Active cases in the Union Territory reached 26,236 on Wednesday. Officials said a record 83,019 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the UT, taking the daily test positivity rate to 7% for the first time since May when the second wave had peaked.

The authorities have increased the testing rate this month as they have been conducting between 42,000 and 56,000 average daily tests every month from May to December. Health experts say that the third wave has been fuelled by Omicron, a highly transmissible variable of Covid.

“The doubling time of Omicron is 3-4 days, which is why it is spreading so quickly,” said Dr Rouf Hussain Rather, community medicine specialist and in-charge data analysis at divisional Covid control room in Kashmir, adding that on the upside the infectiosn were very mild.

“If one gets infected his or her chances of getting admitted to a hospital are very low and chances of succumbing are also less. Vaccination has also alleviated the situation,” he said.

Of the total infections on Wednesday, Kashmir valley saw almost 70 % of the infections with 4,066 cases while 1,752 cases and all the four deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

Rather said they are hopeful that the wave will wane quickly, judging by its rate of ascend. “The wave may be over by as early as February-end,” he said.

Kashmir sees 1,745 cases

Kashmir valley saw 1,745 cases, while Srinagar saw 791 cases, Baramulla 594, and Budgam and Pulwama 230.Jammu district reported 1,131 cases, followed by 105 in Udhampur and 100 in Kathua. Srinagar has taken over as the district with highest number of Covid active cases at 6,189, followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 5,760 and 3,856 active cases, respectively.

Of the 4,794 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just 8.32% or 416 are occupied in J&K, indicating that the higher cases are not translating into higher hospital admissions.

Rather said that the hospital admissions in Kashmir were less than 2% of the active cases. “In the past we usually got 8-10 % of active cases admitted in hospitals. This time our hospital occupancy is less,” he said.

“When the wave crosses its peak, the percentage of admissions increases further. We have to keep a track of the active cases. The more the denominator, the more chances of increase in admissions even if they are less than 4% of active cases,” he said.

He said that the authorities are looking into that aspect and trying to increase the bed strength further in the divisions. “For example, in Kashmir we have more than 3,000 beds and we can extend it by 1,000 more,” he said.

J&K hits milestone of vaccinating 2 crore persons

JAMMU Amid the continual spike in coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Wednesday claimed it had hit the milestone of administering over 2 crore Covid vaccine doses amid the ongoing Covid vaccination campaign across the country.

Besides achieving 100% double dose coverage of the citizens in the 18 years and above group, the UT administration has achieved 57% coverage of 1st dose in the 15-17 age group, besides administering 1,02,020 precaution doses.