At home in the house with the yellow roses

How strange this life is; forever coming up with unexpected situations and springing surprises! Howsoever good a planner, one may be, life is bound to lead you up an unknown path, sooner or later. Let us settle for the fact that a human being’s range has limitations. Disarmed, one pronounces, “I salute you, dear life; you are the supreme.”

About three decades ago when we got our house constructed, we never imagined that we will ever think of shifting from this place. But then things came to such a pass that going somewhere else at the earliest became our priority. I was so much attached to the plants, bushes and flowers in my garden. The ones that were planted in pots were brought to the new house. Among them there were the bottle brush, the jasmine, the yellow rose bush and the seasonal flower-laden plants of phlox, marigold, chrysanthemums and dog flowers. All these filled the new house with their exquisite fragrance besides giving it a heavenly look. They played a momentous role in making the shifting relatively easier.

I had reminded myself about change, being the law of nature as well. And compromising with the changed circumstances happily, too has its own significance. I started counting the plus points of the new place beforehand so much so that when we really shifted, I felt so much at home already.

But I missed my small tree-like hibiscus bush, which had been with us for about three decades. I had penned so many writings while sitting under this bush. It had even suggested quite a few innovative themes and always made me feel as if it knew me better than even myself. Basically, it seemed to talk to me! I owe so much to the hibiscus that I will never be able to thank it enough.

Even the daily visitors like birds, butterflies and bees shared a sublime association with me. I am compelled to presume that they too must be missing me, just as they dominate all my thoughts and conversations.

After a couple of days, one of the neighbours, looking depressed, observed, “It’s more than a year since we came here, but still, I don’t feel at home.” Another resident asked me, “Aren’t you missing your earlier place?”

“To tell you the fact, I love my new home.” My words, uttered in a convincing manner brought an amicable smile on the neighbour’s face. Then one morning the gate bell rang. It was the newspaper boy. “Aunty, is yours the house with yellow roses?” Surprised I said, “Yes!” “Okay, then please check the newspapers in your balcony.” Upon being told that they were there, he said, “Fine; now onwards, I’ll deliver your papers there only.” The boy departed soon, but not before giving me a new high. After all our present home had already earned a name for itself: The house with yellow roses! parambirkaur@gmail.com

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor