Atal Apartments Scheme: Make correction in application, seek refund by May 30

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has given applicants for flats under the Atal Apartments Scheme till May 30, to make corrections in their forms and seek refund of earnest money. The draw of lots will be held on June 16 at Nehru Sidhant Kender, Pakhowal Road, at 10 am.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, LIT stated that the list of applicants has been pasted in its office and is also available on the trust’s website - ludhianaimprovementtrust.org. After listening to objections and providing refunds, if any, the final list will be released on June 6.

Objections and suggestions regarding the project and applications can be submitted at the LIT office in Feroze Gandhi market by 3 pm on May 30.

Few applications received for MIG flats

As per information available on the trust’s site, 980 applications have been received under the scheme against 576 flats (336 HIG and 240 MIG).

Over ₹24 crore has been deposited as earnest money and applicants have submitted ₹2.4 lakh and ₹1.87 lakh for HIG and MIG flats, respectively, which will be returned to unsuccessful applicants.

Against 240 MIG flats, only 154 applications have been received, so most allotments are likely to be made under this category. Further, 836 applications have been received against 336 flats under HIG category.

Scheme re-launched thrice in past decade

Applicants had earlier slammed LIT for the delay in conducting draw of lots, which was initially supposed to be held on December 24 last year and later postponed to January 10.

Before January 10, the model code of conduct was imposed in the state ahead of assembly elections. After the election results were announced, resignation of the then LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam in March led to further delay.

The Atal Apartments Scheme has been re-launched thrice in the last decade. It was initially launched in 2011, when the then local bodies minister Tikshan Sood laid the foundation stone for the project, under which construction of 450 flats were proposed.

LIT had even organised a draw of lots in 2016 and allotted 110 flats. But, the scheme was dropped in 2017, leaving the allottees high and dry.

The scheme was again mooted in 2018, only to be dropped again. In the third attempt, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi laid the foundation for it again on December 16, 2021.

Officials said that the project will include a swimming pool, community centre, gymnasium, small commercial centre and parking site. It will be completed in three years after construction begins, they said.