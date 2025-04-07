Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Atal Chowk, Atal Park coming up in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 07, 2025 07:58 AM IST

To be developed at an estimated cost of ₹16 crore, the twin projects in Panchkula aim to enhance the city’s civic infrastructure, and create new recreational spaces for residents and tourists alike

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday laid the foundation stone for two major development projects— Atal Chowk and Atal Park—at Mata Mansa Devi Complex in Sector 1, Panchkula, on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The Atal Chowk, located on the road connecting Mata Mansa Devi Complex to Sukhna Lake, will feature a 40-foot diameter roundabout adorned with fountains and decorative lighting. (HT Photo)
The Atal Chowk, located on the road connecting Mata Mansa Devi Complex to Sukhna Lake, will feature a 40-foot diameter roundabout adorned with fountains and decorative lighting. (HT Photo)

To be developed at an estimated cost of 16 crore, the twin projects aim to enhance the city’s civic infrastructure, and create new recreational spaces for residents and tourists alike. Speaking at the ceremony, the chief minister said the new facilities will not only beautify Panchkula but also serve as a tribute to the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Atal Chowk, located on the road connecting Mata Mansa Devi Complex to Sukhna Lake, will feature a 40-foot diameter roundabout adorned with fountains and decorative lighting. A lotus-shaped structure made of Dholpur stone will be installed at the centre, at a cost of 46.5 lakh, to add a cultural touch to the design.

Adjacent to the chowk, the Atal Park will be developed across 2.25 acres and is expected to be completed within nine months. With an investment of 15 crore, the park will be transformed into a vibrant tourist attraction, featuring a large metal statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and 13 gardens, themed around wildlife, fragrance, Ayurvedic, culture, art and science.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Atal Chowk, Atal Park coming up in Panchkula
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On