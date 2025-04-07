Atal Chowk, Atal Park coming up in Panchkula

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday laid the foundation stone for two major development projects— Atal Chowk and Atal Park—at Mata Mansa Devi Complex in Sector 1, Panchkula, on the occasion of Ram Navami. The Atal Chowk, located on the road connecting Mata Mansa Devi Complex to Sukhna Lake, will feature a 40-foot diameter roundabout adorned with fountains and decorative lighting. (HT Photo)

To be developed at an estimated cost of ₹16 crore, the twin projects aim to enhance the city’s civic infrastructure, and create new recreational spaces for residents and tourists alike. Speaking at the ceremony, the chief minister said the new facilities will not only beautify Panchkula but also serve as a tribute to the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Atal Chowk, located on the road connecting Mata Mansa Devi Complex to Sukhna Lake, will feature a 40-foot diameter roundabout adorned with fountains and decorative lighting. A lotus-shaped structure made of Dholpur stone will be installed at the centre, at a cost of ₹46.5 lakh, to add a cultural touch to the design.

Adjacent to the chowk, the Atal Park will be developed across 2.25 acres and is expected to be completed within nine months. With an investment of ₹15 crore, the park will be transformed into a vibrant tourist attraction, featuring a large metal statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and 13 gardens, themed around wildlife, fragrance, Ayurvedic, culture, art and science.