ATM robbery bid at Jagraon, case registered

Ludhiana Punjab and Sind Bank officials on Sunday evening filed a complaint with the police informed by a customer of a January 1 incident wherein unidentified individuals made a failed attempt to break open an ATM in Chaukimann, Jagraon.

The sadar police of Jagraon lodged an FIR against the unidentified culprits and initiated investigation on being informed about the whole incident. The police said two motorcycle-borne miscreants have been captured entering the ATM kiosk in the CCTV.

The police added that individuals entered the kiosk at around 7.35pm on January 1, spraying black paint on the cameras installed. They tried to break open the ATM machine, but fled after a few failed attempts.

Assistant police inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, in-charge at police post Chaukimann, said a bank employee had locked the ATM kiosk one hour after the incident, but did not notice the damage.

The employees informed the police on January 2 evening after a customer brought attention to the damage.

The ASI added a case under sections 379 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 511 (attempt to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused following the complaint filed by the Punjab and Sind Bank, Chaukimann, manager Dalip Kumar.

The police are looking into any possible involvement of bank employees in the incident.