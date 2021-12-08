Attack on Sahnewal MC chief: organisations seek Punjab CM’s intervention

Five days after a murder attempt on Sahnewal municipal council president Captain Sukhjit Singh Hara, 57, when the police failed to trace the assailants, multiple organisations appealed chief minister Chranjit Singh Channi to intervene and to order police to speed up the investigation.

Municipal councillors of Sahnewal municipal council, sarpanches, member panchayats, Sahnewal Artia association , Sahnewal truck union ,Sahnewal senior citizens , zila parishad and samiti members along with sports clubs and NRI diaspora held a press conference in Sahnewal seeking arrest of the assailants, on Tuesday.

They suspect that the drug peddlers may have orchestrated the attack on Captain Hara as Hara had initiated a drive against drugs and drug peddling and helped the police in arrest of many drug peddlers and their associates

Captain Hara was assaulted twice by unidentified accused at Southern bypass on December 3. The assailants attacked and damaged his Ford Endeavor SUV but he survived unhurt. The Dugri police had lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on December 3 and initiated investigation.

