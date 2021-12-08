Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Attack on Sahnewal MC chief: organisations seek Punjab CM’s intervention
chandigarh news

Attack on Sahnewal MC chief: organisations seek Punjab CM’s intervention

Five days after a murder attempt on Sahnewal municipal council president Captain Sukhjit Singh Hara, 57, when the police failed to trace the assailants, multiple organisations appealed Punjab CM Chranjit Singh Channi to intervene and to order police to speed up the investigation
They suspect that drug peddlers may have orchestrated the attack on Sahnewal MC chief. (Getty Images)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five days after a murder attempt on Sahnewal municipal council president Captain Sukhjit Singh Hara, 57, when the police failed to trace the assailants, multiple organisations appealed chief minister Chranjit Singh Channi to intervene and to order police to speed up the investigation.

Municipal councillors of Sahnewal municipal council, sarpanches, member panchayats, Sahnewal Artia association , Sahnewal truck union ,Sahnewal senior citizens , zila parishad and samiti members along with sports clubs and NRI diaspora held a press conference in Sahnewal seeking arrest of the assailants, on Tuesday.

They suspect that the drug peddlers may have orchestrated the attack on Captain Hara as Hara had initiated a drive against drugs and drug peddling and helped the police in arrest of many drug peddlers and their associates

Captain Hara was assaulted twice by unidentified accused at Southern bypass on December 3. The assailants attacked and damaged his Ford Endeavor SUV but he survived unhurt. The Dugri police had lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on December 3 and initiated investigation.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP