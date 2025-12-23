Attempt to snatch poor’s right to work: Alka Lamba

President of All India Mahila Congress, Alka Lamba, on Monday targeted the central government over VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, stating the Modi government has “murdered” the world’s largest employment guarantee scheme– MGNREGA by “bulldozing” another Bill in the Lok Sabha in the name of “reform”. New Delhi, India - February 25, 2019: AAP leader Alka Lamba arrives to attend the budget session of Delhi Legislative Assembly, at Old Secretariat, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, February 25, 2019. (Photo by Sushil Kumar / Hindustan Times) (HT File)

Lamba, who is also a member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), was addressing mediapersons in Dharamshala regarding the Bill which got president Droupadi Murmu’s assent on Sunday. The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), which replaces UPA-era MGNREGA, aims to provide 125 days of guaranteed wage employment to labourers in rural areas.

In a statement, Lamba alleged that it is a deliberate attempt to dismantle Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy and snatch away the Rights of Work from the poorest of Indians. “MGNREGA is the living embodiment of Gandhiji’s vision of Gram Swaraj, dignity of labour, and decentralised development, but this government has not only removed his name, they have also trampled upon the rights of 12 crore such workers. For two decades, it has been a lifeline for crores of rural households,” she added.

“MGNREGA was 100% fully centrally funded. The Modi government now seeks to dump nearly ₹50,000 crore or more onto states by forcing them to bear 40% of the costs, while the Centre retains absolute control over rules, branding, and credit,” she added.