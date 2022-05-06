Auction of panchayat land reserved for SCs cancelled in another Sangrur village
Sangrur: The auction of common panchayat land reserved for Dalits was cancelled at Balad Kalab village in Sangrur on Thursday. The Dalits demanded to take the land on lease for three years, but the administration said there is no such condition now.
Auctions of panchayat land reserved for Dalits have been cancelled at 11 villages in Sangrur so far. These include Badrukhan, Balwarh Kalan, Kular Khurad, Badal Kalan, Jhaloor, Kakrala, Surajpur, Fatehgarh Chhana, Herike and Kheri Chehal.
Dalits have given a call to protest outside Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur against the move.
President of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee Mukesh Malaud said they got the right to take common panchayat land on lease for three years in 2018. However, this was done away with through a notification issued by the rural development and panchayats department on March 10 this year.
Besides, there was no provision for an increase in the minimum auction price annually. But now, the department is increasing the minimum auction price by 5% to 20%, he said.
“We met panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and he directed the department to restore all the conditions, but to no avail,” Malaud added.
Varjeet Walia, ADC (development), said: “We are holding auctions as per rules and regulations.”
Restore SC rights in leasing panchayat land: Jakhar
Chandigarh: Describing it as “highly reprehensible” decision, former member of Parliament Sunil Jakhar on Thursday demanded names of those behind the retrograde act of ending SC reservation from leasing of panchayati land rights to be made public.
Urging chief minister Bhagwant Mann to restore rights of the SC community, Jakhar, through his two tweets on the issue, demanded a similar provision ensuring such rights for poor/landless farm labourers of the general category.
Castigating those behind this decision to do away with such provisions as anti-poor, Jakhar sought clarity as to who actually initiated such a move, because there is some ambiguity as this happened on the day the regime changed.
“As notification taking away these (rights) was done on 10-3-2022, the question is – was it the last act of the previous regime or First Act of this regime? Which purported SC/poor champion stands exposed?” he posted.
-
Show-cause notices: Chandigarh AAP councillors term vote against party lines a result of confusion
The six Aam Aadmi Party councillors, who were served show-cause notices for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation House meeting on April 30, termed it a result of “confusion” and “miscommunication” in their response. Those put on notice were Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26).
-
PWD tenders allotted during Congress regime in Punjab under lens
Allegations of manipulation in allotment of public works department (PWD) tenders during the previous Congress regime have come under lens of the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party with the department now seeking details of tenders allotted in the past one year. “Tenders, which were earlier being allotted at 15-20% below the actual cost of tender, were allotted at less than 1% below the tender rate fixed during the Congress regime,” a complainant alleged.
-
61 more test positive for Covid at Patiala law varsity
Patiala/Chandigarh: Sixty-one more students and faculty members tested positive for Covid at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, on Thursday, taking the total number of infections at the premier institute to 153. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said of the 63 people who contracted infection in the city on Thursday, 61 are from the law university. He said 550 samples were taken from the university on Wednesday 153 on Thursday.
-
Two booked for cheating Ludhiana man of ₹6.27 lakh
Ludhiana police have booked two men for allegedly duping a local resident of ₹6.27 lakh on the pretext of sending hone Davinder Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagarto Canada. The accused have been identified as Inderpal Singh Bhatti of Ramgarh, Jalandhar, and DK Pandey of Gurgaon. The complainant, Jaspal Singh of Mand Udhowal village in Machhiwara told the police that he worked as a truck driver in Dubai and came in contact with Davinder after returning to India in 2019.
-
Chandigarh students find CBSE maths exam straightforward
Students from Chandigarh who took the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 mathematics exam on Thursday found the exam straightforward. “The paper was easy but time-consuming,” said Jyoti of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Chandigarh. Another student, Chandrapal, said he found only one question slightly difficult. The students appeared to be in a jovial mood outside the examination hall.
