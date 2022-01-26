Audio tapes leak: Sukhbir Badal demands arrest of former Punjab DGP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest of former Punjab DGP S Chattopadhyay for allegedly taking orders from a proclaimed offender in the Bhola drug case.

The Akali leader, who was in the city, alleged that former minister Bikram Majithia had been implicated in a false drug case by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government. “I will leave politics if a single shred of evidence is found against Majithia in the drug case,” he said.

Asserting that all evidence against Chattopadhyay was in the public realm, Badal said it was surprising that the Congress government had not taken any action against him till now. “We have an audio tape of a DGP taking orders from a proclaimed offender. They are also heard talking about postings and transfers and the establishment of an illegal interrogation and detention centre,” he said, adding that the Congress was also dragging its feet in taking action against Sidhu Moosewala, a singer turned Congress leader, who is also a proclaimed offender.

“Even LIP leader Simarjit Bains has not been arrested despite being booked in a rape case. In Majithia’s case, not only was false case registered against him, but Section 37 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was included to ensure he could not secure pre-arrest bail. “Pre-arrest bail has been rejected on a technical ground, but we will approach the apex court,” he said.

The SAD president said that if the SAD- BSP government was voted to power, a commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court would be established to probe all false cases registered during the tenure of the Congress government.

Later, senior leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that Badal had been unanimously chosen as the chief ministerial candidate of the SAD-BSP alliance.