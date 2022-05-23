Authorities not in action mode as polluted water flows into Rajasthan, Punjab channels from Harike barrage
No immediate measures have been initiated by the authorities to check the stinking brackish blushing water flowing from the Harike barrage near here into Rajasthan and Ferozepur feeder canals even after over a decade of the polluted water making its way to agricultural fields and homes, resulting in crop losses and health problems among residents of Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan that receive the water supplied by it.
“So far, no measures have been adopted to tackle the high pollutants into water at Harike headworks. To dilute the pollution affect, water from Ravi river is being released more instead of Satluj river,” according to official sources.
As of now, only collection of samples from Harike headworks is going on and its test report may be expected within 3-4 days, they said.
The Harike barrage, at the confluence of the Beas and Sutlej, channels water into the Indira Gandhi Canal (also known as Rajasthan feeder) which runs 640 kms to the southwest to irrigate some 1.5 million acres (607,000 hectares) of desert in western Rajasthan.
Water from Harikee headworks is also released into Ferozepur feeder canal and subsequently into eastern and Sirhind feeder, which caters areas of Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar and Fazilka districts in Punjab.
According to a recent advisory issued by Punjab Water Resources Department, the water from the barrage has been declared unfit for human consumption and can be used only for irrigation purposes.
“The Bikaner canal gets its water from Harike’s headworks and water is needed for irrigation in parts of Rajasthan. Therefore, we have decided to only send water for irrigation purposes,” the advisory, issued on May 16, said.
Akashdeep Singh, executive engineer, canal regulation, Punjab, said that samples of brackish water were being collected by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) team and only after receiving their nod, another advisory will be released to allow consumption of water for human use.
Crop losses and health problems
Lalit Sharma, a kinnow grower of Alamgarh village in Abohar, said, “even though the state government has issued advisory to use the brackish water for irrigation, it’s not fit for various crops in general and kinnow in particular.”
Raju Sekhon, another aggrieved farmer of Dharangwala village in Abohar of Fazilka district, said, “polluted water has deteriorated their crops as well as health. The kinnow orchard in the vicinity, which received ‘State Award’ in the past, was badly impacted due to irrigation with brackish water. A number of kinnow farmers have even uprooted their orchards.”
Sekhon said that innumerable textile industries in Ludhiana and canneries in Jalandhar district which are running without any water treatment plant and the sewerage treatment plants of various municipal areas in the vicinity lying incomplete or non-functional are among the major causes of pollution in the water body.
“Government must get a health audit done of inhabitants of the area as innumerable persons are suffering from water prone diseases, including skin infections, while cancer have increased manifold,” said Kuldeep Singh of Shergarh village, located 30 kms away from Abohar.
For Dr. Pritpal Singh, a social activist, the situation has reached a point that demands a crackdown on polluters, including affluent industrialists, who are throwing high degree of pollutants into rivers.
“It’s a man-made disaster and the present brackish water is unfit for human or irrigation purposes due to high presence of pollutants,” he said.
“For years, contaminated water has been supplied from Punjab canals. We have repeatedly raised the issue with Punjab authorities. Punjab needs to find a solution because rivers should not be used as a dumping ground for industrial wastewater and sewage. Their lacklustre attitude to resolve such a vital issue will prove deadly for Rajasthan farmers who need water to do farming on 45 lakh acres of their land,” said Subhash Sehgal, a leader of Rajasthan-based Kisan Sangrash Samiti.
Truck driver beaten to death; three youths booked for murder
A truck driver was allegedly beaten to death by three youths on Sunday after the victim, Inder Harpal Singh of Patiala's vehicle grazed their car in Faridkot city. SHO Sandeep Singh said that the investigation has found that the victim, Inder Harpal Singh of Patiala, was beaten to death by the accused after a small accident at 9:30 pm on Sunday when he was on his way to Faridkot city from Sangrur to deliver packages.
Stop befooling farmers on moong procurement: SAD to CM Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to befool the farmers with announcements that their moong crop would be procured when the Centre has only agreed to buy 4,585 tonnes of the pulse, amounting to only 10-15% of the anticipated production. In a statement here, SAD kisan wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said Punjab was set to produce 4.75 lakh tonnes of moong.
Ferozepur division manager inspects Ludhiana railway station
Ferozepur Division manager Seema Sharma on Sunday conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station. She also met a few railway union leaders and held a meeting with senior officials of the Ludhiana station. Senior divisional mechanical engineer and commercial manager Sudeep Singh also checked the operations at the station. Though senior officials termed it as a surprise visit, the Ludhiana railway staff, including the station director, were already aware of the checking.
Hold DSR paddy sowing for few days: PAU to farmers
Punjab Agricultural University experts have advised farmers, who are preparing to sow paddy using the DSR method, to put the sowing process on hold for few days to avoid crop damage due to the inclement weather predicted across the state during the period. The PAU issued the advisory following a warning from the meteorological department that strong winds followed by rain were expected across Punjab on May 23 and 24.
SGPC finally initiates process to renovate Tarn Taran’s historic deori
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has finally initiated the process to renovate a razed portion of the historic deori at gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, three years after it was partially demolished by hundreds of men permitted by the apex gurdwara body that led to outrage among devotees who prevented further damage to the structure.
