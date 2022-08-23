Auto driver’s body with injury marks, fractured arm found in Ludhiana

Panic gripped Barota road on Monday morning after residents noticed the dead body of a man lying in an auto near Sidhwan Canal. The deceased’s half-naked body was lying in a pool of blood.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The team found multiple head injuries on the victim’s head. One of his arms was also found broken. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem.

The victim, Bajinder alias Sonu Kumar, 35, of Mohalla Gobindsar, Shimlapuri, worked as an auto driver. His mobile phone and the auto’s battery were found missing. Police have registered a complaint against the unidentified accused and suspect the victim’s friends to have been behind the murder.

The victim’s kin said he had left the house at around 8.30 pm on Sunday after receiving a phone call from someone who asked him to come near Samrat Colony. When he did not return, they looked for him in the neighbourhood. His phone remained unreachable and on Monday morning, they received a call from the police informing them about the murder.

Inspector Pramod Kumar, station head officer at Shimlapuri, said passers-by noticed the body inside the auto and informed the police. He added that the body had injury marks from both sharp as well as blunt weapons.

Police also found CCTV footage of a group of men beating someone and are verifying the same. The team is also scanning through the victim’s phone records to identify the caller who had asked him to come to Samrat Colony.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Sonu had availed the auto on a daily rental basis.

.Murder of 8-year-old Sehajpreet}Victim’s father levels human sacrifice allegations

Ludhiana

The father of eight-year-old Sehajpreet, who was allegedly murdered by his uncle, levelled allegations of witchcraft being invovled in his son’s murder — adding that the circumstances surrounding the case suggested the victim was killed as a part of a human sacrifice ritual.

Sehajpreet was cremated on Sunday, and a day later, the family immersed his mortal remains at the same spot in the canal from where his body was recovered.

The accused, Swarn Singh, the victim’s paternal uncle, meanwhile, denied being involved in the murder of his nephew. He claimed that the boy had accidentally fallen into the canal while riding on a bike with him.

Police maintained that the accused had hatched a plan to murder his brother’s only son to take revenge over a familial rift.

The victim’s father, in his complaint, said the accused had taken his son to a shrine, where he made the boy pay his obeisance, offered him food and also had him bathe as a part of the alleged human sacrifice ritual and requested police to investigate the angle. He also highlighted a change in the accused’s behaviour.

The two brothers shared a 100 sq yard house.

“My son was very attached to Swarn and vice versa. However, on that day, he kept on misleading us even after we came to know that he had taken Sehajpreet with him. Till Saturday night, Swarn claimed that he wanted to take Sehajpreet to Amritsar, but he went missing on the way when they stopped to buy fruits,” the victim’s father said.

“When we went to lodge a missing complaint, the police asked us to come after 12 hours. If the police would have scanned the CCTVs in the area on the same day, the life of my lone son could be saved,” he added.

Missing since August 18, Sehajpreet Singh of Laal Quarters, Basti Abdullapur, was found murdered in Sidhwan Canal near Harnampura village on Sunday.

Five accused in BJP leader’s murder land in police net

Ludhiana

Two days after a group of drug addicts thrashed a Ludhiana-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, 60, to death in front of his house in Shivpuri, the police arrested five accused while one of the accused is on the run.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shatrughan Mandal alias Prince of Shivpuri, Rohan Mahto of Gandhi Market, Abhishek Goswami alias Nepali, Rahul Pannu of Shivpuri and Kalis Kanojia of Basant Nagar. While the sixth accused, identified as Sheru of Basant Nagar is at large.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the accused were arrested near Gandhi Nagar bridge. On Friday night, the accused were creating ruckus outside the house of the victim allegedly under influence of drugs. When Bharat Bhushan Sharma deterred them and asked them to leave. Instead of leaving the place, the accused attacked the victim following which he fell on the road and lost consciousness.

Later when the victim’s son Raj Kumar Sharma intervened, the accused assaulted him also with a sharp-edged weapon and managed to escape. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case under sections 304, 323, 148 and 149 of IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused.

Sub-Inspector Gurjeet Singh, SHO at Police station Division Number 4 said that after the incident the police traced the accused with the help of CCTV cameras and arrested them.