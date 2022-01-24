Avalanche on Manali-Leh highway as cold tightens grip in Himachal

Amid inclement weather, an avalanche occurred at Mooling on the Manali-Leh national highway on Monday, disrupting traffic on the route.

Also read: Power supply hit in Himachal due to heavy snowfall

“We have advised all stakeholders to exercise caution for the next few days, along with informing the disaster control room before travelling,” said Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma. The high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh have been experiencing intermittent snow spells since Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh reeled under intense cold after the fresh spell of snow and rain with the mercury plunging several notches.

Khadrala got 71.1cm of snowfall on Sunday night, Shilaroo 29.1cm, Kalpa 25cm, Gondla 20cm, Sangla 19cm and Kufri 14cm.

The capital town of Shimla got 15cm of snow and the tourist resort of Manali received 10cm of snow.

Naina Devi in Bilaspur was the wettest place, recording 52.2mm of rainfall followed by Sangrah with 52mm and Dharamshala with 40.2mm of rainfall.

Bilaspur experienced 40mm of rainfall and Kangra 34mm.

Maximum temperature below normal

Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said the minimum temperatures were normal since Sunday, but the maximum temperatures were 3-4 degrees below normal.

The average maximum temperature was 7-8 degrees below normal, he said.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest place at minus 9 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri at minus 3 degrees C.

Dalhousie shivered at minus 2 degrees, while Shimla and Manali witnessed a low of 0 degree.

Palampur saw a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius and Dharamshala 2.2 degrees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON