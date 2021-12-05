Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: History should be based on true facts, says Himachal governor

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday said history was an integral part of the Indian civilisation, culture and literature and should be based on facts.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the national symposium and webinar organised under the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” at Thakur Jagdev Chand Thakur Smriti Shodh Sansthan at Neri in Hamirpur. The two-day symposium is being organised in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research, Department of History of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla.

The governor said even after 75 years of Independence, many important topics of history had not yet been touched.

He said correct documentation and factual information of historical events should be passed on to today’s generation.

He stressed the need to carry forward the rich Indian culture and traditions.

Emphasising the need of compiling the history of India, the governor said: “Our country did not become a nation only after the Independence, but it has been maintaining its identity as a nation for thousands of years.” He said unfortunately, many misconceptions have arisen in Indian history and it was the responsibility of the present historians and researchers to redress them.

He expressed hope that after extensive discussion in the symposium will have some positive outcome in the context of history.

“Today, while our country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of its Independence, Goa is also celebrating its 60th year of liberation,” said Arlekar, adding that Goa was freed from the Portuguese clutches after 14 years of India’s Independence.

He said Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and other great men have contributed a lot to the liberation of Goa. The governor also released a short documentary “Swaraj Sangharsh mei Himachal Nepthay Nayak” based on the freedom fighters of Himachal Pradesh produced by Om Prakash Sharma.

Renowned archaeologist Prof Basant Shinde addressed the symposium virtually. Prof Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, adviser, Union ministry of culture, gave his views as the keynote speaker.