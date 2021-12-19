Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Two-day fest in Chamba to make Ravi litter-free

The Chamba district administration is organising a two-day fest on December 22-23 that is aimed at making the Ravi river litter-free.

Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana said all government departments, municipality, people of adjoining panchayats and stakeholders will participate in the cleanliness campaign.

The fest is being held under a series of events to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the idea of which is conservation and cleanliness of the Ravi by ensuring public participation.

Rana said during the mega cleanliness drive, plastic and solid waste will be collected from identified spots on the banks of the Ravi. Plantation of maple tree will also be done during the fest.

Apart from the cleaning drive, painting, slogan writing and declamation competitions will be organised for school and college students followed by an awareness rally.

The winners of the competitions will be awarded on December 24.

“Ravi River is lifeline and identity of Chamba and it is the collective responsibility of government and people to keep it clean,” said Rana.

