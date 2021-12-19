Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Two-day fest in Chamba to make Ravi litter-free
chandigarh news

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Two-day fest in Chamba to make Ravi litter-free

Chamba district administration is organising a two-day fest to make the Ravi river litter-free; it is being held under a series of events to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
The Chamba district administration is organising a two-day fest to make the Ravi river litter-free under a series of events to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The Chamba district administration is organising a two-day fest on December 22-23 that is aimed at making the Ravi river litter-free.

Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana said all government departments, municipality, people of adjoining panchayats and stakeholders will participate in the cleanliness campaign.

The fest is being held under a series of events to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the idea of which is conservation and cleanliness of the Ravi by ensuring public participation.

Rana said during the mega cleanliness drive, plastic and solid waste will be collected from identified spots on the banks of the Ravi. Plantation of maple tree will also be done during the fest.

Apart from the cleaning drive, painting, slogan writing and declamation competitions will be organised for school and college students followed by an awareness rally.

The winners of the competitions will be awarded on December 24.

“Ravi River is lifeline and identity of Chamba and it is the collective responsibility of government and people to keep it clean,” said Rana.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP