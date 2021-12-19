Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Two-day fest in Chamba to make Ravi litter-free
chandigarh news

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Two-day fest in Chamba to make Ravi litter-free

Chamba district administration is organising a two-day fest to make the Ravi river litter-free; it is being held under a series of events to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
The Chamba district administration is organising a two-day fest to make the Ravi river litter-free under a series of events to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
The Chamba district administration is organising a two-day fest to make the Ravi river litter-free under a series of events to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The Chamba district administration is organising a two-day fest on December 22-23 that is aimed at making the Ravi river litter-free.

Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana said all government departments, municipality, people of adjoining panchayats and stakeholders will participate in the cleanliness campaign.

The fest is being held under a series of events to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the idea of which is conservation and cleanliness of the Ravi by ensuring public participation.

Rana said during the mega cleanliness drive, plastic and solid waste will be collected from identified spots on the banks of the Ravi. Plantation of maple tree will also be done during the fest.

Apart from the cleaning drive, painting, slogan writing and declamation competitions will be organised for school and college students followed by an awareness rally.

The winners of the competitions will be awarded on December 24.

“Ravi River is lifeline and identity of Chamba and it is the collective responsibility of government and people to keep it clean,” said Rana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out