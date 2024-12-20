Babar Qadri killing case: SIA files supplementary challan against former HC bar body president

Kashmir state investigation agency (SIA) on Thursday filed 340-page supplementary chargesheet against Mian Abdul Qayoom, former president of Kashmir high court bar association (HCBA) in the Babar Qadri killing case before the third additional sessions judge (special judge U/S 22 NIA Act) Jammu. The spokesman said the SIA SIT today presented a 340 page long supplementary chargesheet against Mian Qayoom for offences U/S 302/120-B/109 IPC 13/18/18-B/38/39 UAPA. (iStock)

Babar Qadri, a young lawyer in his late twenties, was gunned down at his residence, Zahidpura (Hawal) Srinagar, on September 24, 2020.

Police in a statement said that Qadri had returned home after attending Court on the fateful day that three terrorists visited his house at about 6.30 pm and asked the domestic help for a meeting with him on the pretext of discussing some case.

“While one of the terrorists waited outside the main gate to keep an eye on the happenings around, the remaining two who were also carrying a dummy case file were made to sit on the chairs placed in the verandah. Soon Babar Qadri came out of the house to meet them and was fired upon minutes later. The terrorists then fled away from the spot. The injured Babar Qadri was shifted to SKIMS Soura, Srinagar but succumbed to his injuries enroute,” the spokesman said adding that case was registered under UAPA at Lalbazar police station and investigation was taken up by an special investigation team (SIT) framed by IGP Kashmir to be headed by SP Hazratbal.

“The SIT conducted the investigation and presented the chargesheet against six accused on May 6, 2021 before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Srinagar. Thereafter, further investigation in the case was started on August 6, 2021 by SDPO Zadibal. However on July 20, 2023, PHQ J&K transferred the further investigation of the case from Srinagar district police to J&K SIA J&K following which the directorate of SIA J&K framed an SIT which was specifically tasked to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the killing.”

The spokesman said that SIT on the basis of sufficient oral, documentary and technical evidence arrested Mian Qayoom on June 25, 2024 as the principal conspirator behind the deceased’s killing. “It was revealed during the in-depth investigation conducted by SIA SIT that Mian Qayoom, who had an inimical relation with the deceased, got Babar Qadri eliminated through terrorists of TRF and their handlers in Pakistan by hatching a criminal conspiracy.”

The statement termed Qadri a very vocal young lawyer who not only questioned Mian Qayoom’s one upmanship at HCBA Kashmir but severely criticised him on multiple occasions for using HCBA Kashmir as a platform for furthering his secessionist agenda.

“The deceased had also founded a dissident body within the HCBA called Kashmir Lawyers Club which was attracting a sizable number of young lawyers. Moreover, the deceased was also contemplating to fight the Bar elections against Mian Qayoom which were due to be held around the same time. All this antagonized Mian Qayoom, who on several occasions also threatened the deceased,” the spokesman said adding that although Babar Qadri was very active on social and electronic media which he also used to criticise Mian Qayoom, he had a premonition on the fateful day itself.

“Interestingly he went live on Facebook on September 24, 2020 afternoon, and while denouncing Mian Qayoom for his polices, also expressed his fears of being eliminated at the hands of Mian Qayoom and his coterie. Ironically, few hours later he was killed in cold blood at his own residence,” the spokesperson added

The chargsheet described Mian Qayoom a terrorist sympathiser and diehard secessionist. “Several cases already stand registered against him for his anti-national activities. He had earned notoriety for treating HCBA Kashmir as his fiefdom and virtually converting it into a constituent of all party Hurriyat Conference (APHC). During the major unrests post 2008 in Kashmir valley, he was at the forefront of anti-India demonstrations and his calls for shutdowns coincided with the hartal calendars issued by APHC. He was very close to late Syed Ali Shah Geelani and had also declared in open court during High Court proceedings that he neither considered himself as the citizen of India nor believed in the Indian constitution.”

