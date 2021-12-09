Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Back in Akali fold, ex-AAP Punjab convener Chhotepur gets Batala ticket

Says AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t let any leader from state grow as he wants to be Punjab CM himself
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (right) with former AAP Punjab convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur after he returned to the SAD in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 05:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Two-time former MLA Sucha Singh Chhotepur on Thursday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who also announced him as the party’s candidate from Batala for the assembly elections.

68-year-old Chhotepur was Punjab convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party till 2016 when he quit the party and floated the Aapna Punjab Party that contested the 2017 assembly elections but drew a blank. He has since been lying low in state politics.

Calling Chhotepur an old-time taksali Akali, Badal said his return would be a “big boost” to the party.

Calling his return to the SAD as “homecoming”, Chhotepur alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal did not want any leader from Punjab to grow and lead the party as he sees himself as the state’s future CM.

Also present on the occasion was Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, the SAD’s sitting MLA from Batala, who has now been shifted to Fatehgarh Churian segment and is one of the 91 candidates that the SAD has announced so far. The Akalis will contest 97 seats, while its poll ally, the Bahujan Samaj Party, will field its nominees on 20 seats.

