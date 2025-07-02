Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Backward class families to now receive 51K as shagun

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2025 08:30 AM IST

The Haryana government on Tuesday said that the backward class families will be given 51,000 as kanyadan assistance during the wedding of their daughters, up from 41,000 being given previously.

The eligible families belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Vimukta Jati, and Tapriwas communities are receiving 71,000 on the occasion of the wedding of their daughter. (HT File)

This decision will directly benefit eligible families with an annual income of up to 1.80 lakh, a government spokesperson said, adding that the objective of the Mukhyamantri Vivaah Shagun Yojana is to provide financial assistance for the marriage of girls from economically weaker sections.

“Female sportspersons of any category will also get 51,000 assistance for their own marriage. The scheme also extends similar financial support to divyang couples where either the husband or wife is differently-abled,” the spokesperson said.

The eligible families belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Vimukta Jati, and Tapriwas communities are receiving 71,000 on the occasion of the wedding of their daughter. Widows, divorced, orphaned, or destitute women are also provided 51,000 on their remarriage, provided they did not receive benefits under this scheme at the time of their first marriage.

The spokesperson said that to avail the benefits of the scheme, it is mandatory to register the marriage within six months of the wedding. The application process has been designed to be simple and user-friendly, ensuring eligible applicants can easily access the benefits. Applicants can apply for the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana by visiting the official portal at shadi.edisha.gov.in.

