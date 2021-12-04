Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Baddi pharma firm owner, manager held for fake sales
chandigarh news

Baddi pharma firm owner, manager held for fake sales

Pharma firm’s proprietor Dinesh Bansal, 38, belongs to Barnala, Punjab, and his manager Sonu Saini, 32, hails from Panipat, Haryana
A police complaint was filed after the state drug controller and his team audited the company’s accounts and found suspicious sale transactions. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The crime investigation department (CID) of Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday arrested the proprietor and manager of a Baddi-based pharmaceutical company for suspicious sales of narcotic drugs.

Proprietor Dinesh Bansal, 38, belongs to Barnala, Punjab, and his manager Sonu Saini, 32, hails from Panipat, Haryana.

A case was registered against Zannet Pharmaceuticals, that has its headquarters in Zirakpur, Punjab, under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 420, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code on November 30 following a complaint by state drug controller Navneet Marwaha.

The complaint came after Marwaha and his team audited the company’s accounts and found suspicious sale transactions.

“Interrogation revealed that they prepared fake bills regarding sale of Nitrazapem, Codeine and Etizolam tablets to a Mandi-based wholesale drug dealer,” a press release by the CID said.

Investigations established that the dealer never received these drugs.

Further, Bansal was found using his private Toyota Innova car to transport drugs to Rajasthan and Punjab. Also, his company’s wholesale drug licence was cancelled in Punjab in 2018-19 for violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

His office and warehouse at Zirakpur and Baddi have been raided, and inspections are still going on. All sale transactions of the company are being verified.

