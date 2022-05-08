Bagga arrest row: Punjab moves two pleas in HC, wants Centre to be made party

Chandigarh: During a resumed hearing of the alleged detention of Punjab Police officials by their Haryana counterparts on Friday, the Punjab government on Saturday moved two applications in the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking the Centre be made a party in the BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s arrest case, and that the May 6 CCTV footage of Janakpuri (New Delhi) and Kurukshetra (Haryana) police stations be preserved.

The first application was moved by deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Mohali, Manvir Singh Bajwa in the court of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill. The high court has adjourned the hearing for May 10.

The Punjab government has alleged that its police personnel were “detained” at Janakpuri and Kurukshetra police stations when they had gone to arrest Bagga in connection with a case registered against him at Mohali last month.

Additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, who represented the Delhi Police, said on Saturday: “They (the Punjab government) have moved these two applications, when a notice is issued by the court, we will reply to that.”

One of the two applications by the Punjab government seeks to implead the Union of India and the Delhi Police commissioner as respondents. The second plea is that CCTV footage at Pipli and Sadar police stations in Kurukshetra (Haryana) and Janakpuri police station (Delhi) dated May 6 be preserved.

On Friday, the Punjab government had moved a habeas corpus petition in the high court against the alleged detention of their personnel, a charge denied by Delhi and Haryana police.

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was picked up from his home Friday morning by the Punjab Police. He was being taken to Punjab via road when the Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police convoy. After a high-voltage drama, he was the brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police.

(With PTI inputs)