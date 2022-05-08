Bagga arrest row: Punjab moves two pleas in HC, wants Centre to be made party
Chandigarh: During a resumed hearing of the alleged detention of Punjab Police officials by their Haryana counterparts on Friday, the Punjab government on Saturday moved two applications in the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking the Centre be made a party in the BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s arrest case, and that the May 6 CCTV footage of Janakpuri (New Delhi) and Kurukshetra (Haryana) police stations be preserved.
The first application was moved by deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Mohali, Manvir Singh Bajwa in the court of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill. The high court has adjourned the hearing for May 10.
The Punjab government has alleged that its police personnel were “detained” at Janakpuri and Kurukshetra police stations when they had gone to arrest Bagga in connection with a case registered against him at Mohali last month.
Additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, who represented the Delhi Police, said on Saturday: “They (the Punjab government) have moved these two applications, when a notice is issued by the court, we will reply to that.”
One of the two applications by the Punjab government seeks to implead the Union of India and the Delhi Police commissioner as respondents. The second plea is that CCTV footage at Pipli and Sadar police stations in Kurukshetra (Haryana) and Janakpuri police station (Delhi) dated May 6 be preserved.
On Friday, the Punjab government had moved a habeas corpus petition in the high court against the alleged detention of their personnel, a charge denied by Delhi and Haryana police.
Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was picked up from his home Friday morning by the Punjab Police. He was being taken to Punjab via road when the Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police convoy. After a high-voltage drama, he was the brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Indore: 7 die in fire after man sets ex-partner’s scooter ablaze
Seven people were charred to death and nine others were injured after a 28-year-old man allegedly set ablaze Dixit's former partner's two-wheeler, triggering a massive fire in a three-storey residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday morning, police said. Police checked at least 100 CCTV cameras and found out that Dixit came to the building at around 2.30 pm and was seen setting a scooty on fire.
-
Two months to NEET, only 75 apply for 549 vacant BDS seats in private colleges in Punjab
As NEET 2022 is just two months away, only 75 eligible candidates applied for 549 vacant seats in private dental colleges in the state during the fifth round of counselling by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot. After four rounds of counselling for admissions to undergraduate dental courses, 43% of BDS seats remained vacant in 10 private dental colleges in Punjab.
-
Punjab-origin man gets 20-year jail for violent robbery in London
London: An Indian-origin man, who was found guilty of a violent robbery in east London, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment along with two of hAjaypal Singh, 28'saccomplices. He was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday to 20 years, with an extended licence period of five years allowing for a further term dependent on conduct. A man, aged in his 40s, had also sustained stab wounds to his head.
-
Two employees killed in fire at Maha rubber unit
A 65-year-old manager and an engineer of a rubber factory were killed in a major fire in Navi Mumbai's Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, officials said on Saturday. The first casualty was reported at 7 am on Saturday after fire officers managed to partially douse the fire and reach the terrace of the West Coast Polychem Pvt Ltd. At noon, the second body was discovered in the bathroom on the second floor of that building.
-
In April, Ferozepur railway division recovers record ₹5.21 crore from ticket defaulters
Initiating a rigorous checking drive, the Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways recovered ₹5.21 crore as fine in April from ticket violators, surpassing its previous record. The division in March had collected ₹3.96 crore as a fine but the checking teams have managed to break their previous record. Ludhiana collects ₹2.30 crore However, ticket checkers in Ludhiana collected a total of ₹2.30 crore as a fine in April.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics