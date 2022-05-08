Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bagga row: BJP holds protest outside CM’s residence in Sangrur

The protest was held under the leadership of BJP Yuva Morcha. They said the attempt to arrest Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was part of Kejriwal’s conspiracy against his political opponents.
BJP workers and supporters on Saturday protested outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was misusing Punjab Police to settle political scores.
Published on May 08, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Navdeep Singh of Sangrur BJP Yuva Morcha said: “Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal have signed a power-sharing pact instead of the knowledge-sharing agreement and are kidnapping their opponents to settle political scores.”

