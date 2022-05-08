Bagga row: BJP holds protest outside CM’s residence in Sangrur
Sangrur: BJP workers and supporters on Saturday protested outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was misusing Punjab Police to settle political scores.
The protest was held under the leadership of BJP Yuva Morcha. They said the attempt to arrest Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was part of Kejriwal’s conspiracy against his political opponents.
Navdeep Singh of Sangrur BJP Yuva Morcha said: “Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal have signed a power-sharing pact instead of the knowledge-sharing agreement and are kidnapping their opponents to settle political scores.”
-
Harpal Cheema meets Malwa traders, seeks suggestions for upcoming budget
Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday held a meeting with industrialists and traders from four major districts of the Malwa region, Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala and Malerkotla, for seeking their suggestions regarding the upcomig budget of the state. 2 held with 10 quintal poppy husk in Ferozepur Ferozepur The Ferozepur police have nabbed two drug traders and recovered 10 quintal Poppy husk on Saturday. Both were booked under the NDPS Act.
-
₹40-cr bank fraud: CBI searches properties of AAP Amargarh MLA
Patiala The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted searches at the properties of Aam Aadmi Party's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in connection with a ₹40-crore bank fraud case. In a statement, the federal agency said that as many as three locations in Sangrur and people associated with the accused, including directors, guarantors and private firms, were raided in an ongoing investigation of the case.
-
Don’t allow any outsider to run Punjab: Anurag Thakur to Bhagwant Mann
Alleging that the Punjab government was being remote-controlled from Delhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the state government should respect the mandate given by the people to them. He also advised an AAP minister to read the law book to learn how to run the government. He lashed out at the Punjab government over the arrest of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Tajinder Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police.
-
ED arrests J’khand mining secy CA over MGNREGS fund fraud
A chartered accountant associated with Jharkhand's mining secretary Pooja Singhal, Suman Kumar, was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with ₹19.31 crore in cash recovered a day earlier. Investigators are now planning to summon her under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday attacked the Jharkhand government led by chief minister Hemant Soren, saying it was looting public resources.
-
HC dismisses plea filed by ex-minister
The Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by former Uttar Pradesh minister and meat businessman, Haji Yaqub Qurashi and another, seeking stay of arrest and quashing the FIR lodged against them in Meerut. It was alleged that a unit owned by them was indulging in processing of meat previously stored, without there being any valid licence, and also bringing in fresh meat on the premises after the expiry of the licence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics