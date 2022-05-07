Bagga’s arrest: Oppn parties slam Kejriwal, Mann

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The BJP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday slammed AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “misusing” Punjab Police for political vendetta.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP leaders, including its state unit president Adesh Gupta, slammed Kejriwal and said Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga had been picked up for “unmasking” his lies.Gupta alleged that Bagga was insulted by Punjab Police as they did not allow him to wear his turban and roughed up his father.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the AAP has stooped down to dismissal low by using the state police to intimidate, threaten and kidnap Tajinder Bhaga from Delhi. “It is a sad day for democratic rules and regulations of governance. The AAP seems to have turned the state police into an instrument of creating terror towards anyone who does not toe Arvind Kejriwal’s line,” he said.

Kejri misusing Punjab Police: Cong

The Congress also hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for “misusing” Punjab Police for political vendetta. Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa urged Mann not to reduce the state police officers to “private militia” of Kejriwal. “The whole spectacle of arresting BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga is nothing but vendetta politics by AAP bosses in Delhi. Focus on governance not pleasing your masters in Delhi,” he tweeted.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, while condemning the misuse of Punjab Police, said the AAP was trying to outdo the BJP in misusing police in settling scores with political opponents.

Condemning the incident, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to become a puppet in the hands of Kejriwal. He said the Punjab CM should take review meetings of the law and order situation as well as ensure those responsible for flaring communal tensions in the recent Patiala clash are brought to task instead of keeping himself busy by deputing Punjab Police teams to Delhi to arrest opponents of AAP.

Cong rallying behind ‘hatemonger’ Bagga: AAP

AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang hit back at the Congress, stating that the way the Congress ecosystem was rattled and rallying behind “hatemonger” Bagga was quite baffling. “Both BJP and Congress have enjoyed cosy club, always joined hands for devious purposes, now their sudden cacophony, all together proves that birds of a feather flock together,” he tweeted.

Another AAP spokesperson, Neel Garg, said police action against Bagga pertained to his provocative statements that posed a threat to peace in Punjab. “There is no connection with his remarks against Kejriwal Ji. Bagga was sent summons five times, but he did not respond. The AAP government in Punjab does not interfere in police functioning. They are working independently,” he claimed.