Bags of wheat rotting in Karnal, two Hafed officials suspended for negligence

Days after hundreds of bags of wheat were found to be rotting in the open in Karnal, the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (Hafed) has ordered suspension of two of its officials for negligence.

Hafed district manager Amit Kumar said field inspector Ishwar Mor and technical officer (storage) Anil Kumar have been suspended for negligence on their part.

Wheat stored in the open plinths at three locations in Indri, Jundla and Assandh in Karnal was found rotten. The wheat stored in Indri godown belonged to Hafed while the wheat at Jundla and Assandh godowns belonged to the Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.

Around 4,156 MT and 620 MT wheat was stored in two open godowns in Jundla and Assandh, respectively, and around 3,500 MT wheat was stored at Hafed’s godown in Indri where the damage was reported.

In a written communication, the Food Corporation of India said the rotten wheat stock does not belong to FCI though it was a central pool stock but was stored under the custody of the DFSC and Hafed of the Haryana government after its procurement during Rabi marketing season 2019-20.

“Wheat stock is procured and stored by state agencies and delivered to FCI for issue and dispatched to other states on priority-basis as per the FIFO principle. Only stocks conforming to specifications laid down by the central government, it is taken over by the FCI and payments are released to the agencies concerned,” it added.

As per the FCI, of 2.87 LMT wheat procured during RMS 2019-20 which was stored at these three centres, 2.79 LMT have already been taken over. The dispatch of wheat of crop year 2019-20 under Karnal district started during January 2020, but the bottom layers of wheat stored at these centres were found ‘water affected’ during August and September last year which required segregation and upgrade, and the agencies concerned were requested for the same.

Officials of both procurement agencies did not confirm the quantity of the damaged wheat yet as they said the segregation of stock is on and the damage will only be assessed after the process is completed.