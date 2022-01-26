Bail plea rejection vindicates state govt’s action against Bikram Majithia: Punjab deputy CM Randhawa

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday said that the rejection of anticipatory bail petition of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a drug case was a vindication of the state government’s action against the former minister.

Addressing a press conference along with Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla in Amritsar, Randhawa said, “After securing bail earlier, Majithia mocked the Punjab Police. He did also not cooperate with the police officials investigating the case. This was one of the grounds behind dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea.”

The high court has justified the Punjab government’s action of filing FIR against Majithia.

“I would like to ask Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal if he will take back the apology he tendered to Majithia on the drug issue after the court order. Both Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann had said that the case against Majithia was weak. Now, they should speak on this,” said the deputy CM who also distributed the copies of HC order to mediapersons.

Aujla said tightening the noose around Majithia is a big achievement of the state government.