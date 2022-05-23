Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Baljinder Singh Bittu, Hitesh Puri re-elected FOSWAC and CRAWFED chairpersons

Both Baljinder Singh Bittu and Hitesh Puri will continue as the FOSWAC and CRAWFED chairpersons respectively after being re-elected unanimously
FOSWAC chairperson Baljinder Singh Bittu (L) and CRAWFED chairperson Hitesh Puri. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 23, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) and the Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) held their respective annual general body meetings on Sunday, deciding that Baljinder Singh Bittu and Hitesh Puri will continue as the FOSWAC and CRAWFED chairpersons.

At the FOSWAC meeting at the Sector 19 community centre, various resident welfare association (RWA) heads including Gursewak Singh of the Modern Housing Complex, Ravi Kant Sharma of Sector 15 and others spoke about the work done by the office bearers and asked that Bittu be unanimously elected even though the possibility of an election was also kept open. The members later chose Bittu to continue unanimously.

At the CRAWFED meeting at the Sector 37 community centre, meanwhile, similar proceedings followed with speakers including DP Singh and other office-bearers speaking about the achievements of CRAWFED and their work undertaken with the traffic police, the municipal corporation and chairperson Puri’s inclusion as board member in Chandigarh Housing Board as a public representative were discussed. The members also unanimously elected Puri to continue as chairperson.

