Baljinder Singh Bittu, Hitesh Puri re-elected FOSWAC and CRAWFED chairpersons
The Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) and the Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) held their respective annual general body meetings on Sunday, deciding that Baljinder Singh Bittu and Hitesh Puri will continue as the FOSWAC and CRAWFED chairpersons.
At the FOSWAC meeting at the Sector 19 community centre, various resident welfare association (RWA) heads including Gursewak Singh of the Modern Housing Complex, Ravi Kant Sharma of Sector 15 and others spoke about the work done by the office bearers and asked that Bittu be unanimously elected even though the possibility of an election was also kept open. The members later chose Bittu to continue unanimously.
At the CRAWFED meeting at the Sector 37 community centre, meanwhile, similar proceedings followed with speakers including DP Singh and other office-bearers speaking about the achievements of CRAWFED and their work undertaken with the traffic police, the municipal corporation and chairperson Puri’s inclusion as board member in Chandigarh Housing Board as a public representative were discussed. The members also unanimously elected Puri to continue as chairperson.
Ambala road mishap: Woman driver booked for culpable homicide
A day after a 39-year-old man was killed and Mohit's wife and two kids were injured after their vehicle was hit by a Range Rover SUV on the national highway in Ambala, the woman driver, identified as Variyata Janglan (26), was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sent to judicial custody on Sunday, police said. According to the FIR, Variyata was driving the car, while another woman was sitting next to her.
Ludhiana Improvement Trust told to transfer Orient Cinema site to deceased allottee’s legal heirs
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust to transfer the Orient Cinema site at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar to the legal heirs of deceased allottee Kamaljit Singh, who are the complainants in the case, after receiving requisite documents from them. As per the complaint submitted by Sukhmeen Kaur of Rajguru Nagar, her husband Kamaljit Singh had been allotted the site by LIT(opposite party in the case).
PGI doctors treat heart complication through rare intervention
An unusual case of old myocardial infarction (heart attack) with multi-vessel coronary artery disease (many blockages in arteries supplying blood to the heart) was successfully treated by the experts of the cardiology department of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). The 52-year-old male patient has been discharged after treatment. He was getting medical treatment and reporting intermittent chest pain (angina). In February 2022, he suffered second heart attack.
Natural gas supply reaches Bathinda refinery
Ltd has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply natural gas to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd's (HMEL) Bathinda refinery in Punjab. The 44.26 km pipeline of 12 inch diameter (total capacity - 5 mmscmd) is a spur line of the 500 km Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL). The natural gas supply tap off is taken from GAIL receiving terminal at NFL, Bathinda, according to a statement. GAIL is India's largest natural gas transporting and marketing firm.
Rain, winds likely to bring respite from heat in Chandigarh
After a dry spell over the weekend, the new week is likely to start with light rain on Monday and Tuesday. “Some rain along with thunderstorm and winds going up to 60 kilometre/hour are expected on Monday. Chances of rain will continue on Tuesday , thought clear weather is likely from Wednesday,” said an India Meteorological Department official. On Sunday, the maximum temperature went down from Saturday's 39.5C to 38.5C.
