Meham Independent MLA Balraj Kundu floats Haryana Jansewak Party

Balraj Kundu, the Independent MLA from Meham assembly segment in Rohtak district, on Wednesday launched a political outfit, the Haryana Jansewak Party (HJP), in the run-up to next year’s assembly elections. Balraj Kundu, the Independent MLA from Meham, announcing the launch of the Haryana Jansewak Party (HJP) in Chandigarh on Wednesday in the run-up to next year’s assembly elections. (HT Photo)

Announcing the launch of the party at a press conference in Chandigarh on the occasion of Janamashtami, Kundu said the HJP has been formed after discussions with people of the state to fight corruption, drug menace and unemployment.

He said a rally would be held in Jind on November 1, where the party’s symbol, flag and office-bearers would be announced.

Assembly elections are due in Haryana in October 2024.

“We have formed this party to fight corruption and unemployment,” Kundu said, adding, “The reason we launched a party is that most political parties, including the ones in power, are misleading youngsters and doing nothing for public welfare. The HJP wants to make politics a clean profession. The party ticket will be given to candidates with a clean image who are educated and dedicated to public welfare.”

He said the Haryana government had accepted 8.8% unemployment rate in the state against the national rate of 4.1%. “My estimate is more than 30 lakh youngsters are unemployed in the state,” he said and added that this was pushing Haryana youngsters towards drug abuse and crime.

Earlier this year, Kundu had taken out an awareness march, Jan Jagriti Yatra, in the state and reiterated that “mere change of power won’t work in the state. There is need to change the system. Until the system is changed, policies will not improve and the common man will continue to suffer”. He said that he has launched the yatra to bring a change in the system and to” restore democracy in the state by ending monarchy”.

“The government is blind and deaf and they are not listening to your problems. I am taking out the yatra to present the true picture of the plight of the state,” he had said, adding that the time had come when people of the state needed to think seriously about changing the system when the sons of a farmer, labourer, small businessman from a village will be sent to the assembly.