Baltana youth, parents booked for harassing woman in Zirakpur

Police registered a case against a Baltana-based youth and his parents for stalking and defaming a woman by stealing her identity and sharing her photographs on social media.

The accused, Deepak Sharma of Saini Vihar Phase 2, Baltana, and his parents are currently on the run.

The complainant, a 26-year-old woman who hails from Amritsar and works in a Zirakpur salon, said she met the accused at a local market and shared her contact information as he offered to help her find work.

The two met on a few occasions and the accused managed to copy the victim’s photographs and contact numbers to his phone. He later began sending her abusive messages. When she protested, the accused threatened to share her photographs to the contact list.

The complainant reached out to the accused’s mother, who proposed that she marry her son. Later the accused and his mother began harassing her over the phone, following which a complaint was lodged at the Zirakpur police station.

A case under 354-D (2) and 67 Information Technology Act was registered against the accused and his parents. Police have begun a search for the accused.

Kharar MLA delivers lecture in Kerala’s state assembly

Mohali

Kharar member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Anmol Gagan Mann delivered a lecture at the two-day National Women Legislators’ Conference 2022, which was organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly on May 27 and 26, 2022, on the theme ‘Power of Democracy’ as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Talking about the present socio-political environment of India in her conference address, she said women should lead from front in taking India forward. She exhorted her fellow women parliamentarians not to play a proactive role in the decisions related to policy-making. Promoting gender equality and women’s issues were the main issues discussed at the conference, which was inaugurated by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Around 1,500 women politicians and intellectuals participated in the event.

Steel Strips-1 win bridge tourney

Chandigarh

With 107.61 victory points, Steel Strips-1 on Sunday topped the team event’s super league to emerge victorious on the concluding day of the 11th Steel Strips Group Open Bridge Championship 2022, organised by Punjab Bridge Association at Hotel Mount View. The victorious Steel Strips-1 team comprised Subhash Gupta, Rajeshwar Tewari, Animesh Raj and Sapan Desai. Rampage finished second with 98.57 victory points, while NCR Blue was placed third with 85.83 points.