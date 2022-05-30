Baltana youth, parents booked for harassing woman in Zirakpur
Police registered a case against a Baltana-based youth and his parents for stalking and defaming a woman by stealing her identity and sharing her photographs on social media.
The accused, Deepak Sharma of Saini Vihar Phase 2, Baltana, and his parents are currently on the run.
The complainant, a 26-year-old woman who hails from Amritsar and works in a Zirakpur salon, said she met the accused at a local market and shared her contact information as he offered to help her find work.
The two met on a few occasions and the accused managed to copy the victim’s photographs and contact numbers to his phone. He later began sending her abusive messages. When she protested, the accused threatened to share her photographs to the contact list.
The complainant reached out to the accused’s mother, who proposed that she marry her son. Later the accused and his mother began harassing her over the phone, following which a complaint was lodged at the Zirakpur police station.
A case under 354-D (2) and 67 Information Technology Act was registered against the accused and his parents. Police have begun a search for the accused.
Kharar MLA delivers lecture in Kerala’s state assembly
Kharar member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Anmol Gagan Mann delivered a lecture at the two-day National Women Legislators’ Conference 2022, which was organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly on May 27 and 26, 2022, on the theme ‘Power of Democracy’ as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Talking about the present socio-political environment of India in her conference address, she said women should lead from front in taking India forward. She exhorted her fellow women parliamentarians not to play a proactive role in the decisions related to policy-making. Promoting gender equality and women’s issues were the main issues discussed at the conference, which was inaugurated by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Around 1,500 women politicians and intellectuals participated in the event.
Steel Strips-1 win bridge tourney
With 107.61 victory points, Steel Strips-1 on Sunday topped the team event’s super league to emerge victorious on the concluding day of the 11th Steel Strips Group Open Bridge Championship 2022, organised by Punjab Bridge Association at Hotel Mount View. The victorious Steel Strips-1 team comprised Subhash Gupta, Rajeshwar Tewari, Animesh Raj and Sapan Desai. Rampage finished second with 98.57 victory points, while NCR Blue was placed third with 85.83 points.
Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security downgrade
Addressing a press conference, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar are involved. He said the murder seems to be in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali last year as one of Moose Wala’s manager was named as a conspirator in the case.
Sidhu Moose Wala death: Singer-politician who was shrouded in controversy
Born in Mansa’s Moosa village, he shot to fame in a short span after he went to Canada in 2016 on a student visa, but soon developed a reputation of being controversy’s favourite child. His violent songs allegedly promoted gun culture and led to a string of criminal cases. His pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter often showed him carrying weapons or in the company of people flaunting firearms. His official YouTube channel logo at one time depicted a man dressed in black, with a covered face, carrying an AK-47 assault rifle.
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
