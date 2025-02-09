Baltej Dhillon, the first Sikh to become RCMP officer, appointed senator in Canada

The first turbaned Sikh to serve as an officer in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has been appointed a Senator. Baltej Dhillon

The announcement that Baltej Singh Dhillon will join the upper chamber of Canada’s parliament was made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

The release in that regard noted he was a retired career police officer, a community leader, and a lifelong advocate for diversity and inclusion. In 1991, he “made history” as the first RCMP officer to wear a turban. He went on to have a successful 30-year career with the RCMP, playing a key role in several high-profile investigations. Since 2019, he has worked with British Columbia’s anti-gang agency, while remaining active in his community as a youth leader.

Dhillon also unsuccessfully contested the provincial elections in British Columbia last year as a candidate for the ruling BC New Democratic Party (NDP).

In a statement on Facebook, Dhillon said, “I am profoundly honoured to share that I have been appointed as a Senator. This remarkable privilege fills me with immense gratitude, and I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to serve our nation in such a prestigious role.”

“As a Senator, I am dedicated to representing the interests and voices of all Canadians. Together, we will strive to build a more inclusive, prosperous, and equitable nation. In these uncertain times, it is crucial that we unite as a nation to confront the challenges before us,” he added.

Joining the RCMP was a challenge for Dhillon. As the Hindustan Times reported in 2019 when he retired from the force, in 1988, when a young Dhillon wanted to join the RCMP, he found his way into the force barred because of his turban and beard, both prohibited by the regulations that existed at that time. Known for its iconic red serge uniform and a Stetson hat, there was no accommodation from the RCMP for Dhillon, who had emigrated to Canada aged just 16 from Malaysia.

He had earlier volunteered as an interpreter with the RCMP and met the criteria for being inducted, except for his appearance. However, he appealed the decision to the RCP Commissioner and after over a year, that witnessed plenty of racist opposition to any such move, the Canadian government of that time finally announced an alteration to the dress code allowing Dhillon to join the RCMP, where he entered active service in 1991 and retired with the rank of Inspector.

During his long career, Dhillon served in British Columbia and was involved in important investigations including the bombing of Air India flight 182, the Kanishka, by pro-Khalistan terrorists in 1985.

During his 30-year career with the RCMP, Dhillon worked in several roles including those of a major crime investigator, police interrogator, polygraph examiner, intelligence officer, and emergency planner.

Dhillon remains a role model for the many turban-wearing police officers who have followed him into law enforcement, including the RCMP.